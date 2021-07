Layered taco dip is a staple for any kind of party. Whether you're serving it at a child's birthday, a barbecue, as a side for a big game, or even just on a good old Taco Tuesday, this layered dip has so many beautiful ingredients to satisfy any cravings you might have. What could be better than refried beans, guac, sour cream, and cheese? Not to mention the fact that there are a few other items, like taco seasoning and diced green chilies, that give it a little kick. Trust us when we tell you that the flavors in this recipe are incredible. We also love the fact that you get a little bit of everything in each and every scoop. Another plus? It only takes five minutes of your time to make.