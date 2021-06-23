Rural Covid-19 Cases Drop to 14-Month Low

The number of new Covid-19 infections in rural counties has dropped to its lowest level in 14 months, while Covid-related deaths dropped to their lowest rate in a year. New cases of Covid-19 in rural counties fell 15% last week, to 14,200. The last time there were so few new cases in a one-week period in rural counties was mid-April 2020, when more than half of the nation’s 1,976 rural counties still hadn’t reported their first case of Covid-19.