Rural Covid-19 Cases Drop to 14-Month Low

By Tim Murphy
The Daily Yonder
The Daily Yonder
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The number of new Covid-19 infections in rural counties has dropped to its lowest level in 14 months, while Covid-related deaths dropped to their lowest rate in a year. New cases of Covid-19 in rural counties fell 15% last week, to 14,200. The last time there were so few new cases in a one-week period in rural counties was mid-April 2020, when more than half of the nation's 1,976 rural counties still hadn't reported their first case of Covid-19.

dailyyonder.com
The Daily Yonder

The Daily Yonder

Whitesburg, KY
635
Followers
742
Post
55K+
Views
The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

 http://www.dailyyonder.com/
#Rural America#Covid 19#State Reports Missouri#The White House#Rural Counties#Bristol Bay Borough
