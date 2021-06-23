Amazon bought 1,000 self-driving trucks from a startup, will you say goodbye to drivers?
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Jeff Bezos' Amazon company took another step in the transition to autonomous vehicles . The ecommerce giant bought 1,000 self-driving trucks from a startup called Plus , which specializes in software for autonomous driving systems. The transaction could mean that the company is considering saying goodbye to the drivers who are currently moving and delivering its products.