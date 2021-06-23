Amazon bought 1,000 self-driving trucks from a startup, will you say goodbye to drivers?

Over the last 18 months of the pandemic, many of us have come to rely on Amazon more than ever. Unprecedented numbers of Amazon vehicles have crisscrossed the world’s highways, delivering everything, down to our most basic needs, to our doorstep. The number of warehouse and delivery drivers Amazon hired to keep up during this time was unprecedented, kicking off with a 100,000 employee hiring spree in March of 2020, followed by an additional 75,000 hires in April 2020 and many more down the line. Package delivery is still, in many ways, the lifeblood of Amazon’s business, even as Amazon Web Services (AWS) has become a vital part of the company’s profit margins. As such, it makes sense that Amazon is playing a role in the development and deployment of the next generation of delivery vehicles, from long-haul trucks to last mile delivery vans.