Twenty-eight more local families will receive help with housing costs thanks to a new federal program that through 2030 may pump about $2 million into Bloomington. Local advocates for homeless people and those who are struggling with the county’s high housing costs said the additional dollars, which are part of the federal COVID-19 stimulus bill, will have a significant impact on the community. However, they also warned that the community must do more to address underlying problems that keep people trapped in or on the brink of homelessness.