Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

This QR code startup just raised $5 million co-led by Coatue and Seven Seven Six

By Connie Loizos
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, a 10-person startup founded by JD Maresco, who previously cofounded the public safety app Citizen, says it plans to make it a lot easier for retailers who sell directly to their customers to make re-ordering their products just as fast and simple through its QR codes. Indeed, Maresco’s new startup, Batch, is already working with numerous products and brands that use Shopify, promising their customers “one-tap checkout” when it’s time to re-order an item as long as the retailer has slapped one of Batch’s codes on their items or incorporated the codes directly into their packaging.

techcrunch.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Ohanian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Qr Codes#Mobile#The App Clip#Weekend Fund#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Apton Biosystems Announces $24 Million Series-A Financing

Apton’s Super-Res™ systems to bring sequencing into routine clinical use in healthcare. Apton Biosystems, Inc., a developer of Super-Res sequencing and single-molecule detection systems for large-scale clinical applications, such as early cancer detection and population sequencing, today announced the close of a $24 million Series-A financing. The financing was led by Kern Capital with participation by new and existing investors including Casdin Capital and Khosla Ventures. Concurrent with the financing, Jay Kern of Kern Capital has joined Apton’s board of directors.
BusinessPosted by
HackerNoon

Road to Noovolari: The Journey of a Tech Startup

What drives a person, team, or company to reach its potential? How do you discover the right approach to achieve it? And why is it critical to find motivation and define aspiration? Those are questions that our team, Noovolari, asked several times in the wandering of finding our path. I...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lia 27 Inc. Secures Seed Funding In $1.5 Million Valuation To Develop The Future Of AI

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence company Lia 27 Inc. is happy to announce it has closed a seed round of funding from lead investor Ghost Protocol valuing the company at $1.5 Million. The funding caps off an exciting first 6 months for Lia 27 Inc. which has seen the company develop a loyal and expansive social media community since its launch out of stealth.
BusinessTechCrunch

Codat raises $40M from Tiger for its SMB-focused API service

The company also declined to provide any guidance regarding how much its valuation changed in the last year between lettered rounds. That Codat managed to raise more money is not a surprise, as the startup told TechCrunch that it grew its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 3x from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020. The company’s CEO Pete Lord disclosed that the company is on track to repeat the feat this year. Such growth would imply a 9x gain in revenue at the end of 2021 compared to the result from two years ago.
Small BusinessTechCrunch

A bank for the creator economy, Karat Financial raises $26M in Series A funding

Take Alexandra Botez for example. The Stanford graduate earns six figures playing chess on Twitch, where she has 877,000 followers. But when she tried to apply for a business credit card, she was rejected twice. Meanwhile, when the creator behind TierZoo, a YouTube channel with 2.7 million subscribers, tried to rent an apartment, he was rejected because his landlord didn’t see his business as legitimate.
Video GamesTechCrunch

Singularity 6 raises $30M to fund upcoming fantasy ‘community simulation’ MMO

The startup tells TechCrunch, they’ve raised $30 million in a Series B bout of funding led by FunPlus Ventures with additional participation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), LVP, Transcend, Anthos Capital and Mitch Lasky. The studio has now disclosed some $49 million in funding, a sizable sum, but one that showcases how much investors are looking to rally around gaming platform plays in the wake of Roblox’s monster IPO.
Real EstateTechCrunch

Former Zillow execs raise $70M seed round for Tomo, which wants to simplify the mortgage process

The latest startup to raise venture money with the goal of making the process “smarter and faster” is one that was founded by a pair of executives that spent years at real estate giant Zillow. Tomo is very early stage — so early stage that it is only launching operations in conjunction with announcing it has just raised $70 million in seed funding. That’s a massive seed round by any standards (the third-largest in the U.S., according to Crunchbase), but especially for the real estate tech space (perhaps the largest ever).
InternetPosted by
The Press

Givingli Raises $4 Million Led by Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six to Build The Future of Gifting

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Givingli, creators of the design-forward gifting app, announced it has raised $4 million in seed funding, bringing the total raised to $5 million. Led by Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six, participants in the latest round of funding also include Snap's Yellow Accelerator and Pipe Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Harry Hurst. The latest round of funding will be used to expand Givingli's gift offerings and grow creative partnerships with its community of independent artists.
BusinessTechCrunch

Gusto is now offering pieces of its service to other companies via API

The move to provide elements of its service through other firms’ offerings could bolster Gusto’s growth rate; for partner platforms the ability to provide payroll services may make their overall offering more attractive to small businesses. According to Gusto co-founder and chief product officer Tomer London, vertical SaaS companies are...
BusinessTechCrunch

Sequoia Capital India unveils fifth group of startups for Surge

The new cohort, Surge’s largest to date, have collectively raised $55 million, the storied investment firm said Wednesday. The group also includes 10 women founders, another record for the accelerator program which started its journey in March 2019 and has backed 91 startups to-date. The Surge program has enabled Sequoia...
BusinessVentureBeat

GitLab spins out open source data integration platform Meltano

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. GitLab today announced that it’s spinning out its open source ELT (extract, load, transform) platform Meltano as a standalone business, with financial backing from a number of notable VC and angel investors including Alphabet’s GV. The developer...
BusinessTechCrunch

Pietra raises $15M from Founders Fund to help creators launch their own product lines

The ex-Uber team at Pietra is cashing in on this vision with a plan to build a backend for launching and scaling creator product lines. The startup, which previously acted as a marketplace for jewelry sellers, has changed a bit since they announced a seed round from Andreessen Horowitz in early 2019. Now, the company has pivoted from hocking diamonds to building a broad platform for creators that are looking to scale sales of physical goods, from interfacing with suppliers, handling orders and fulfillment and setting up online storefronts.
Marketsinvesting.com

Coinbase-Backed Startup Aims to Distribute Crypto by Scanning Eyeballs

Coinbase-Backed Startup Aims to Distribute Crypto by Scanning Eyeballs. Sam Altman, former Y Combinator head, has a new crypto startup called Worldcoin. Worldcoin designed an orb-shaped unit to distribute crypto to people. Altman intends to give a special type of crypto to people by scanning their eyeballs. Worldcoin, a Coinbase-backed...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

This Startup Will Scan Your Eyeballs In Exchange For Crypto

What Happened: American investor and entrepreneur Sam Altman has started a new venture called Worldcoin that aims to distribute cryptocurrency to every person on earth after scanning their eyeballs. According to a report from Bloomberg, a spherical device the size of a basketball will be used to scan people’s irises...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Shopify drops its App Store commissions to 0% on developers’ first million in revenue

Shopify says its app developer partners earned $233 million in 2020 alone, more than 2018 and 2019 combined — an increase that can likely be attributed, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid shift to e-commerce that resulted. Today, there are over 6,000 publicly available apps across the Shopify App Store, and on average, a merchant will use around six apps to run their business.
TechnologyTechCrunch

FloLive, an IoT startup building cloud-based private 5G networks, raises $15.5M led by Intel

FloLive, which has built a cloud-based solution to stitch together private, local cellular networks to create private global IoT 5G networks for its customers, has raised $15.5 million, funding that it will be using to continue expanding its service, both through investing and building out its tech stack, upgrading its network to 5G where it’s being used, and building a global SIM2Cloud offering in partnership with an as-yet unnamed global cloud provider.
Businessdcvelocity.com

E-commerce fulfillment 3PL ShipBob lands $200 million venture round

Third party logistics provider (3PL) ShipBob today landed a huge $200 million venture capital round, positioning its cloud-based e-commerce platform for fast growth and making it the latest logistics startup to reach the $1 billion “unicorn” valuation. The seven-year-old firm said its “series E” funding round was led by Bain...