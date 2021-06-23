This QR code startup just raised $5 million co-led by Coatue and Seven Seven Six

The company also declined to provide any guidance regarding how much its valuation changed in the last year between lettered rounds. That Codat managed to raise more money is not a surprise, as the startup told TechCrunch that it grew its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 3x from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020. The company’s CEO Pete Lord disclosed that the company is on track to repeat the feat this year. Such growth would imply a 9x gain in revenue at the end of 2021 compared to the result from two years ago.