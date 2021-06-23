Liverpool Women Make First Two New Signings Of The Matt Beard Era (Part Deux)

Patson Daka has penned down a 5-year deal with Leicester City which runs until 2026 and will provide the much desired firepower upfront. The Foxes supporters have been waiting for almost an eternity now for the club to announce awaited signings. All the trusted sources across the footballing media had already given a green signal for The Zambian International’s exciting transfer from RB Salzburg to Leicester. Now, finally Patson Daka has been announced by the club and he will be joining the first-team for the pre-season in July. In an interview he gave to the LCFC website, Daka confirmed Brendan Rodgers made it very easy for him to decide upon his future with the recent FA cup champions.