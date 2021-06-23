Liverpool Women Make First Two New Signings Of The Matt Beard Era (Part Deux)
The Liverpool FC Women’s team are in the midst of their annual revamp during the summer. With so many players on one year contracts, there are usually quite a few changes from year to year. Over the past few seasons, we’ve seen players opting not to sign new contracts, with several stating their dissatisfaction with the training conditions and the tenor of the club behind the scenes. This year, there seems to be a bit more optimism despite the club spending a second year in the FA Women’s Championship.liverpooloffside.sbnation.com