Eagle County Government, Eagle County’s Department of Public Health and Environment, and certain county employees were recognized recently at the 18th Annual Success Awards hosted by the Vail Valley Partnership. The Department of Public Health and Environment was awarded Organization of the Year as well as the Member’s Choice Award. Director Heath Harmon received the Community Impact Award for an Individual (Director of Emergency Management Birch Barron was a finalist). Additionally, Eagle County Government was a finalist for Best Place to Work as well as Community Impact Award for an Organization.