Hunter Schafer Hopes Jules Embraces Her Queerness in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2
With production for Season 2 of “Euphoria” delayed due to the pandemic, the show put out two “special bridge episodes” in December and January. The first hourlong episode focused on Zendaya’s Rue and her addiction recovery; the second on Hunter Schafer’s character Jules. While acting categories are limited to full season arcs, as a co-writer of the episode with show creator Sam Levinson, Schafer is eligible for an Emmy nomination for writing.www.indiewire.com