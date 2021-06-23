Cancel
Hunter Schafer Hopes Jules Embraces Her Queerness in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

By Jude Dry, @jdry
IndieWire
 7 days ago
With production for Season 2 of “Euphoria” delayed due to the pandemic, the show put out two “special bridge episodes” in December and January. The first hourlong episode focused on Zendaya’s Rue and her addiction recovery; the second on Hunter Schafer’s character Jules. While acting categories are limited to full season arcs, as a co-writer of the episode with show creator Sam Levinson, Schafer is eligible for an Emmy nomination for writing.

www.indiewire.com
