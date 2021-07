When I was finishing up my masters in music education at Westminster Choir College, my small seminar class was invited to meet a famous British composer who was coming into town. I had just visited the amazing sculpture garden in northern New Jersey, and thought that this fellow from the UK might be interested in hearing about some local attractions. I had read much about English gardens, and assumed he would be interested. He was not. His topic of conversation was about composing, and dismissed my offer of expanding the horizons of getting to know this man. I learned something from that. He was caught in a box of understanding. Boxes of understanding are created to figure things out. We all do it. It helps us simplify the way we look at things. I have always rejected being put into a box. I grew up as a twin, and many people had ideas about what being a twin should be, and I was obstinate enough to reject being stereotyped.