Indianapolis, IN

Indy 500 Winner Helio Castroneves Joins Pat McAfee for SiriusXM Town Hall

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
 7 days ago
2021 Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will sit down for a one-on-one interview with former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro punter Pat McAfee for a special “virtual” SiriusXM Town Hall event with an audience of SiriusXM listeners and race fans. The hour-long broadcast event will air on Thursday, June 24 (6:00 pm...

speedwaydigest.com
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
