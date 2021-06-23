The Family Tree Podcast Listening Guide Download

For a label named Specific, it’s surprising how broad the scope of this vinyl-only imprint really is. Subject to the eclectic tastes of French husband-and-wife duo Florian Schall and Jennie Zakrzewski, Specific Recordings’ discography spans continents and fuses genres, taking delight in its own ambiguity. Sometimes, the label functions as a mouthpiece for the indie pop scene of Metz, where the label is headquartered, though it just as often serves as an outlet for vinyl editions of underrated J-Pop albums that might otherwise only exist as CDs. Zakrzewski describes Specific as a “musical laboratory” in which artists can experiment and collaborate, but the label could also be considered a kaleidoscopic look into the lives of its founders, whose passion for curation is an art in itself.