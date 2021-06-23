Practice agile, iterative change to refine products and build company culture

— As the values of diversity and inclusiveness grow in global acceptance, the importance of accepting those who speak different native languages is catching on as a key ingredient of successful businesses. Language acceptance is taking its rightful place alongside racial acceptance and gender acceptance as a requirement of an enlightened and progressive international corporation. Even the term “mother tongue” is falling into disuse as it becomes clear that children raised in male-only households can also benefit from the language of their fathers. According to Ofer Tirosh, CEO of the Tomedes translation agency, “In our modern world, we already know, or are learning, more languages than ever before. Multiculturalism and multilingualism are everywhere now–but most especially in the area of business. The most successful businesses are multinational, as well. A culture of multilingualism inside a company is essential for influencing success in business across linguistic borders.”