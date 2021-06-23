Cancel
How researchers reconstruct a bird’s song from brain activity

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance, what Timothy Gentner and colleagues from the University of California San Diego are doing seems a bit strange: The researchers recorded the neural activity in what is known as HCV of zebra finches – a brain region that is active when singing. With the help of the nerve signals, they then trained a neural network that was supposed to synthesize the singing associated with brain activity. The researchers describe the technical details of their experiment in a study, which was recently published in the journal Current Biology.

Scienceduke.edu

Researchers Find the Adhesions that Build the Brain’s Networks

DURHAM, N.C. – The brain’s neurons tend to get most of the scientific attention, but a set of cells around them called astrocytes – literally, star-shaped cells – are increasingly being viewed as crucial players in guiding a brain to become properly organized. Specifically, astrocytes, which form about half the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers observe brain's responses to vagus nerve stimulation during sleep and wakefulness

For the first time, researchers from the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research have characterized the brain's responses to vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) at various states of sleep and wakefulness. The new study, published in the journal Cerebral Cortex, adds to a growing body of research on the role of the vagus nerve in brain function and will also help health care providers to select optimal clinical practices of using VNS to treat diseases.
ScienceFuturity

Bird songs and human speech use similar patterns

The song phrases of many songbird species follow patterns that are similar to those used in human speech, researchers have found. At least in some respects. If you listen to songbirds, you will recognize repeated melodies or phrases. Each phrase is made up of distinct sounds, strung together. The songbirds...
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Light Used to Control Brain Activity, Receptors Linked to Parkinson’s

Exposing a molecule called PAI to light altered its shape, triggering an interaction with protein receptors — ones also associated with Parkinson’s disease — that control brain function, a study in mice demonstrated. The findings support the development of light-sensitive methods to understand the underlying impact of Parkinson’s on the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers figure out how to build an artificial brain from the bottom up

Rice University scientists are starting small as they begin to figure out how to build an artificial brain from the bottom up. Electrical and computer engineer Jacob Robinson of Rice's Brown School of Engineering and Celina Juliano, an assistant professor of molecular and cellular biology at the University of California, Davis, have won a $1 million Keck Foundation grant to advance the team's synthetic neurobiology effort to define the connections between neurons and muscles that drive programmed behaviors in living animals.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

Brain-Computer Interface Recreates Bird Song from Brainwaves

Scientist studying how brain machine interfaces (BMIs) and brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) and AI may produce a vocal prosthesis. Birdsong shares a number of unique similarities with human speech. Neuroscientists demonstrate a BCI for complex communication signals in birds, accelerating AI-enabled vocal prothesis for humans. Neuroscience researchers create brain-computer interfaces (BCIs)...
WildlifeMedicalXpress

Research pinpoints role of dopamine in songbird's brain plasticity

Neuroscientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have demonstrated in new research that dopamine plays a key role in how songbirds learn complex new sounds. Published in the Journal of Neuroscience, the finding that dopamine drives plasticity in the auditory pallium of zebra finches lays new groundwork for advancing the understanding of the functions of this neurotransmitter in an area of the brain that encodes complex stimuli.
Durham, NCspectrumnews.org

How autism scientists are tackling brain imaging’s replication problem

When Maxwell Elliott’s latest research paper began making the rounds on Twitter last June, he wasn’t sure how he felt. Elliott, a graduate student in clinical psychology in Ahmad Hariri’s lab at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, studies functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and how it can be used to better understand neurological conditions such as dementia and autism.
Visual ArtKPVI Newschannel 6

The Most Famous Artist Mints First NFT from Human Fecal Matter to Fund Gut-Brain Research Grant

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Most Famous Artist, Matty Mo, infamous for his studio's part in the monolith stunt in 2020, has dropped "The Most Sh*ttiest NFT", the first non-fungible token (NFT) made with human fecal matter (his own, to be exact). Minted on OpenSea, this edition of one is a 360 degree video capture of an FMT¹ "crapsule" encased in a museum-quality glass cube auctioned as an NFT paired with the physical sculpture. Commissioned by microbial sciences company, Seed Health, all proceeds of the NFT will fund a gut-brain research grant for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Grant recipients will be selected by world-renowned microbiome researchers, Sarkis Mazmanian, Ph.D. and Christopher Mason, Ph.D.
ScienceNorthwestern University

Bird song could hold clues for human disorders

Very few animals learn speech in a way that comes close to the human method. The repertoire of grunts, barks, and howls of most animals is innate—genetically predetermined at birth. Humans, in contrast, adopt whatever language exists in their earliest environments. But songbirds learn to sing in a way similar...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

How Astrocytes Shape the Developing Brain

Astrocytes are cells in the brain which have long been considered only as mere support cells for neurons. In recent years, the study of astrocytes has grown, gradually revealing their importance in brain function. Researchers from Inserm, CNRS and Collège de France at the Center for Interdisciplinary Research in Biology have now uncovered their crucial role in closing the period of brain plasticity that follows birth, finding them to be key to the development of sensory and cognitive faculties. Over the longer term, these findings will make it possible to envisage new strategies for reintroducing brain plasticity in adults, thereby promoting rehabilitation following brain lesions or neurodevelopmental disorders. This research has been published in Science.
WildlifeBBC

Clues to how birds migrate using Earth's magnetic field

The mystery of how birds migrate long distances over land and sea is a step closer to being cracked. By studying robins, scientists have found clues to how birds sense the Earth's magnetic field. Just as you might reach for a magnetic compass to find which way is north or...
Public HealthMindBodyGreen

This Is How The Pandemic Changed Our Brains, From A Neuroscientist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. A lot has changed over the past year—including the structure and shape of our brains. Understanding this mind-brain-body connection (aka psychoneurobiology) is the key to both recognizing the effects the pandemic has had on our biology, and empowering ourselves to manage these changes.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Rap1 controls the body's sugar levels from the brain

Managing type 2 diabetes typically involves losing weight, exercise and medication, but new research by Dr. Makoto Fukuda and colleagues at Baylor College of Medicine and other institutions suggests that there may be other ways to control the condition through the brain. The researchers have discovered a mechanism in a small area of the brain that regulates whole-body glucose balance without affecting body weight, which suggests the possibility that modulating the mechanism might help keep blood sugar levels in a healthy range.
Diseases & Treatmentssciencecodex.com

How brain cells compensate for damage from a stroke

A study from UCLA neurologists challenges the idea that the brain recruits existing neurons to take over for those that are lost from stroke. It shows that in mice, undamaged neurons do not change their function after a stroke to compensate for damaged ones. A stroke occurs when the blood...
ScienceVanderbilt University News

Research Snapshot: Novel discovery describes how the motor cortex influences stress responses in brain regions involved in drug- and alcohol-seeking behavior

This may lead to collaboration to look for targets affecting the motor cortex and to think about activity in a new light. The research suggests that movement and exercise could become a prescription. Building on recent work, researchers including Danny Winder, director of the Vanderbilt Center for Addiction Research have...