How researchers reconstruct a bird’s song from brain activity
At first glance, what Timothy Gentner and colleagues from the University of California San Diego are doing seems a bit strange: The researchers recorded the neural activity in what is known as HCV of zebra finches – a brain region that is active when singing. With the help of the nerve signals, they then trained a neural network that was supposed to synthesize the singing associated with brain activity. The researchers describe the technical details of their experiment in a study, which was recently published in the journal Current Biology.marketresearchtelecast.com