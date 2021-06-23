Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Padma Lakshmi’s New Flame Terrance Hayes ‘Checks All the Boxes’: ‘She’s Happier Than Ever’

By bshilliday
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zlqI_0adM3l8d00
Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Padma Lakshmi is the picture of romantic bliss these days, and it’s all thanks to handsome and talented poet Terrance Hayes. She’s “happier than ever” after finding love with the New York University professor, a source tells Closer exclusively.

“Padma is enjoying this time with Terrance. He checks all the boxes. He’s smart, handsome, funny, he’s a poet, he’s romantic and he makes her feel alive,” the source reveals.

“He just worships her. He says he hit the jackpot finding Padma. She’s having a blast. Terrance is exactly what she needed,” the insider adds.

The pair were first photographed kissing in mid-June 2021, even though Padma, 50, hadn’t publicly revealed her split from longtime boyfriend Adam Dell. The 51-year-old venture capitalist is the father of the Top Chef host‘s daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell.

“Padma’s split from Adam [Dell] was a shock to most of their friends. They were on-and-off for more than a decade. But now that she’s finally moved on, she’s happier than ever. And that has a lot to do with Terrance Hayes,” the source tells Closer exclusively.

As for their breakup after 11 years on-and-off as a couple, “Neither blames the other; it was just time to move on. They’ll remain friends and of course coparent Krishna, their daughter, whom they adore,” the insider says, adding, “There are no hard feelings between them.”

The brunette cooking enthusiast was photographed on June 14 kissing Terrance while walking her dog Divina in New York City. At the time, he was a handsome mystery man. But once his identity was revealed, Terrance proved to be quite the catch!

The 49-year-old won the 2010 National Book Award for poetry for his collection, Lighthead. His American Sonnets for My Past And Future Assassin in 2018 was a finalist for major awards including the National Book Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award and the TS Eliot Prize. Terrance is currently a professor at NYU, teaching creative writing.

Ever since the photos of Padma and Terrance kissing became public, the two have been happy to flaunt their new romance. On June 20, the pair radiated joy as they held hands while walking down a NYC sidewalk. Padma was all smiles as she looked stunning in a yellow, figure-hugging tank dress. Terrance donned a short-sleeved grey sweater and jeans — along with comfy flip flops — as the two made for such a striking couple. Padma truly does look “happier than ever!”

Community Policy
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

12K+
Followers
734
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Adam Dell
Person
Terrance Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Flame#Cooking#The New York University#Dell#Divina#Nyu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Creative Writing
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBon Appétit

Recreating Padma Lakshmi's Curried Samosas from Taste

We challenged resident Bon Appétit supertaster Chris Morocco to recreate Padma Lakshmi's curried samosas using every sense he has - other than sight. Was he up to the challenge?. Released on 06/18/2021. Hi everyone. It's Chef Harold, AKA Uncle Harold. I'm here to have a secret conversation about Chris Morocco.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Hilarious Response To The 'Nature's Cereal' Trend

You might find this hard to believe, but "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi once suffered from that oh-so-common ailment that strikes all of us at one time or another: imposter syndrome (via Bravo). "On the first season of 'Top Chef,' I suffered from imposter syndrome ... I didn't have [restaurant cooking experience]. I thought, I'll just be a really good host," Lakshmi said (via Bravo's The Daily Dish). But that, of course, was 15 years ago, and in the years since then, Lakshmi has developed not only a well-deserved confidence in herself as a foodie (it didn't hurt that chef extraordinaire Éric Ripert once shouted out to Lakshmi's "sensitive palate,") but also a considerable swagger when it comes to all things edible.
Celebritiesmashed.com

Padma Lakshmi Shared This Touching Birthday Message To Mindy Kaling

Refraining from making "The Office" jokes is a lot more difficult than it seems. Yesterday, June 24, was Mindy Kaling's birthday, and countless celebrities sent the actor special birthday messages. Padma Lakshmi, the television host of Bravo's "Top Chef," took to Twitter to praise Kaling and her successful career. The...
RelationshipsPosted by
Closer Weekly

Dwight Yoakam’s Wife Is the Reason He Sings Love Songs! Meet the Country Star’s Spouse Emily Joyce

Dwight Yoakam is one dedicated spouse and dad! Thanks to his marriage with his wife, Emily Joyce, the country music star has turned into the ultimate family man. Though Dwight and Emily have only been married for more than a year, Dwight and the Nebraska native have been a couple for more than a decade, having first started dating in 2010. At the time the lovebirds announced their marriage was official in May 2020, the “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” artist and Emily revealed they had “been engaged for several years.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Diana Ross' Long-Haired Grandsons Indigo & Leif Show Great Likeness to Their Father in New Pic

Diana Ross's son recently melted many hearts when he took to social media to share a picture that captured him posing with his two sons— the resemblance was uncanny. Diana Ross's son, Ross Naess, has two children he loves to show off on social media; his latest post came a couple of days ago, and it featured a picture that captured him posing with his two boys Indigo and Leif.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Closer Weekly

Katie Couric Shares Rare Family Photos on Wedding Anniversary With Late Husband Jay: ‘He Lives On in Our Girls’

It’s been more than 23 years since Katie Couric said goodbye to her late husband, Jay Monahan, but there isn’t a day that goes by that he doesn’t cross her mind. In honor of what would’ve been their 32nd wedding anniversary, the TV star shared touching family photos with their two daughters, Ellie Monahan and Carrie Monahan.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Michelle Obama's daughters steal the spotlight in candid family photo

Michelle Obama was one of many stars who shone a light on their partner and patriarch for Father's Day. And while the former first family of the United States celebrated dad-of-two Barack Obama on Sunday, it was the couple's daughters who got fans talking. Michelle uploaded a candid throwback snap...