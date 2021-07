This past week just continued to be an extension for what Alejo Lopez has done all season long. The Triple-A Louisville Bats traveled to Omaha to take on the Storm Chasers and their outfielders did a lot of chasing baseballs around the field off of the bat of Lopez. In his six games he racked up 11 hits, including three doubles, hitting .407 on the week. He also struck out just one time in 30 trips to the plate.