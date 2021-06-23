Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Suit: School district failed students reporting rape, abuse

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

New York’s top prosecutor is suing the school district in charge of a high school where dozens of students walked out in 2019 to protest the school’s response to a rape of a student by another.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges the Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District ignored student complaints of rape, assault, sexual harassment and gender-based bullying.

In May 2019, school officials suspended a student who had pleaded guilty to third-degree rape, though he continued to attend classes for a week after entering a guilty plea. He had also attended nearly his entire senior year while his criminal case was pending. His accuser attended the same school.

The student who was raped said in a statement released by the attorney general’s office that the school district had failed her.

“Their negligence and active disregard for my well-being only deepened my pain and suffering. In the time since, they have repeatedly tried to intimidate and silence me,” the student said. She is identified by her initials in the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York. The Associated Press does not identify victims of sexual assault who have not spoken publicly.

Superintendent Daniel Ljiljanich said in an emailed statement that the school district had learned of the lawsuit from media reports.

“The District will respond to any allegations through the court proceeding and will not provide additional comment due to this pending litigation,” he said.

The lawsuit alleges that the school district’s failure to protect students violated their obligations under federal Title IX protections and New York state laws. The suit seeks oversight, monitoring, and trainings for the school district as well as the creation of written policies for responding to reports of sexual assault and harassment.

The lawsuit follows an investigation by the attorney general that found there were 30 documented reports of “sex discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, or gender-based bullying,” in the school district in the past several years. The school did not create a safety plan for the students who reported the abuse, according to the attorney general’s statement.

“The NWCSD’s inaction demonstrates that it did not have adequate systems in place to protect its students — particularly young women — when they needed it most,” James said in a statement. “This indifference to student suffering has caused physical, mental, and emotional trauma, and jeopardized students’ education.”

The Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District is located outside of Niagara Falls, New York.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

492K+
Followers
263K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Discrimination#Title Ix#High School#Central School#The U S District Court#Nwcsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Lewisburg, PAwkok.com

Lewisburg Schools Facing Suit for Failing to Address Bullying

WILLIAMSPORT – The Lewisburg Area School District is being taken to federal court over accusations they failed to address the bullying of a 14-year-old student. According to PennLive.com, the mother and stepfather of the boy filed the suit in U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport seeking unspecified damages for the boy who attended Linntown Intermediate School.
Falmouth, MAvineyardgazette.com

District Attorney Declines to Prosecute Ferry Rape Case

The Cape and Islands district attorney’s office has declined to prosecute a Dorchester man charged with two counts of rape that allegedly occurred aboard a Steamship Authority ferry in early June, according to a recent court filing. Bruno S. DeJesus, 20, of Dorchester was arraigned on two counts of rape...
Albany, NYWNYT

Student teacher charged with raping Niskayuna High student

An Albany man is charged with raping a Niskayuna High School student. Police say 23-year-old Nikos Assimakopoulos was arrested after a long investigation that began in 2019. They say Assimakopoulos was a student teacher at the school, and the victim was under the legal age of consent. Assimakopoulos was sent...
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Cosby Conviction Reversal Sends Disturbing Message to Women

In an op-ed for CNN.com, Kara Alaimo, public relations professor at the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, discusses the reversal of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. Dr. Alaimo writes that this decision sends a profoundly “disturbing message to women who survive sexual assault: that if they come forward they will confront all but insurmountable hurdles as they pursue justice.” Cosby has been accused of misconduct by more than 60 women.
U.S. Politicswnctimes.com

Justice Department Settles with NC School District to Provide Equal Opportunities to English Learner Students

Justice Department Settles with North Carolina School District to Provide Equal Opportunities to English Learner Students. The Justice Department announced today a settlement agreement with the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to resolve the department’s investigation into the Rowan-Salisbury School System’s (District) programs for its English learner students. The department’s investigation found system-wide failures to provide these students with the instruction and support they need to learn English and fully participate in school. The department conducted its investigation under the Equal Educational Opportunities Act of 1974.
Massachusetts StateHarvard Crimson

Mass. District Court Dismisses Student’s Suit Alleging Harvard Discriminated Against Him in Title IX Case

The unnamed student alleged in a 2018 lawsuit that Harvard mishandled a Title IX investigation and discriminated against the plaintiff because of his race. By Quinn G. Perini. A federal court last month dismissed a civil suit filed by an unnamed student alleging that Harvard discriminated against him on the basis of race and gender in its handling of a Title IX complaint accusing him of sexual misconduct.
U.S. PoliticsVulture

Bill Cosby’s Sexual-Assault Conviction Overturned

Bill Cosby’s 2018 conviction for sexual assault has been overturned by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. NBC News reports that “prosecutorial mistakes” were cited as the reason for the reversal; more specifically, Bloomberg reports that an agreement with the previous prosecutor to not charge Cosby in the case should have prevented him from being tried by a new prosecutor. The 83-year-old Cosby, who was sentenced to three-to-ten years in prison, will thus become a free man. He also cannot be retried for the same charges. The court ruled the following:
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

7-year-old charged with rape in small upstate New York community

A 7-year-old boy from upstate New York has been arrested on rape charges. On 23 March, a 7-year old boy from Brasher Falls, New York was arrested, sending shockwaves through the small community near the Canadian border. Due to the age of the accused, there are few details available about the nature of the alleged crime or of the subsequent arrest. According to WNYTV 7, the boy was charged with third-degree rape. State troopers told the broadcaster that an incident occurred on Thanksgiving which prompted the boy's arrest. He was cited and later released. The troopers said the case will...
Louisville, KYPosted by
The Associated Press

Firing upheld for officer who sought Breonna Taylor warrant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky police detective who sought the no-knock search warrant that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has had his firing upheld. The Louisville Metro Police Merit Board voted 4-0 on Wednesday to uphold the termination of Joshua Jaynes after hours of deliberation, news outlets reported. The decision came after three days of hearings in which Jaynes and his attorney sought his reinstatement.
Philadelphia, PAwxxv25.com

Bill Cosby freed from prison, his conviction overturned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bill Cosby has been freed from prison after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. It is a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as “America’s Dad.” The state Supreme Court said Wednesday that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Woman who left phone in cab and accused Black teen of stealing it is charged with hate crimes

A 22-year-old California woman who accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone after she left it in the back of a taxi has been charged with hate crimes.On 26 December last year, at Arlo Hotel in New York City, Miya Ponsetto accused Keyon Harrold Jr - the 14-year-old son of Jazz musician Keyon Harrold - of stealing her phone. A viral video of the incident also appeared to show her attacking him. In the video, Ms Ponsetto is seen yelling at Keyon and lunging at him while he denies stealing her phone.On Wednesday, Ms Ponsetto was arraigned in Manhattan...