Daily News: Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence In Court, Miley Cyrus’ Pride Special, Chanel’s Centennial, Plus Gigi Hadid’s Latest Campaign!

By Julia Oakes
fashionweekdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is in court today to address her 13-year-long conservatorship. It’s the first time the pop star has spoken out against her father, Jamie, and his unlawful claim over her $60 million net worth. The star delivered an impassioned speech in the California court hearing (appearing virtually). Spears said that she felt the need for an open court hearing due to how the industry has “done a good job at exploiting” her life thus far. “They should listen to what I have to say,” she continued. Her statement added, “A lot has happened since two years ago, the last time I was in court. I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court last time.” The mom-of-two detailed what was happening behind the scenes on her 2018 tour, whereby she was forced to change her medication. “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it,” she said. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m okay and I”m happy. If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy. … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized. … I’m so angry it’s insane.” The Louisiana-born performer also said that she didn’t know she could petition to end the conservatorship and that, as a result, she has no trust in people anymore and feels like she can’t “live a full life” due to the “abusive conservatorship.” Updates to follow.

fashionweekdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#New York Fashion Week#Daily News#Chanel#Ralph S Club#Creator House#Lgbtq#The Daily#Lvmh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceBillboard

Miley Cyrus Brings Out Drag-Queen Chorus to Cover Cher's 'Believe' at Pride Special

Miley Cyrus dances her way through Pride (with the help of some drag queen friends) for a special rendition of Cher's 1998 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Believe." The performance, which was released Wednesday (June 23), comes ahead of Cyrus' new Pride special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, which will exclusively stream on Peacock starting June 25. Filmed at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the hourlong concert special will see Cyrus take the stage with a number of country artists to celebrate all things LGBTQ.
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Miley Cyrus Sets Pride Concert Special On Peacock

With the world opening back up, little by little, concerts will return. We can’t wait for the excitement of walking back into a stadium and feeling the electricity of music. But for now, we are enjoying what we have and that is music specials. And the latest star with a music special is Miley Cyrus. Her Pride special will air on Peacock and is the first in her three episode commitment of specials for NBC.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Miley Cyrus To Maren Morris on Pride Special: ‘SLAY QUEEN!’

Maren Morris has filmed her part in Miley Cyrus’ Pride Special which will air on Peacock this Friday (6/25). Cyrus shared a clip of her and Morris singing ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” along with the caption “SLAY QUEEN!” Morris retweeted the video with the caption, “I’m not sure we wore enough pink @MileyCyrus. #MILEYANDMAREN This Friday on @peacockTV.”
CelebritiesVogue

In Other News, Gigi Hadid Is Now A Baker’s Apprentice

Cast your mind back to last summer, when Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with an everything-bagel cake so good it brought the model to tears. The mastermind behind the frosting-covered creation? One Buddy Valastro, star of America’s reality TV hit Cake Boss, which chronicles operations at his family-run bakery Carlo’s in Hoboken, New Jersey. (In case you had any lingering doubts about the extent of Hadid’s Cake Boss fandom, she also commissioned Valastro to make a cake for partner Zayn Malik’s 28th birthday in January in the shape of a Bradford Football Club jersey.)
CelebritiesPopSugar

Miley Cyrus's Pride Special Looks Like a Big Party, and We Can't Stop Watching the Performances

Miley Cyrus is celebrating Pride Month with a huge concert on Peacock. The special, titled Stand by You, doesn't premiere until June 25, but we've already been treated to a handful of performances and clips. In addition to sharing a video of her singing "Dancing Queen" alongside country singer Maren Morris, Cyrus also posted the full performance of her cover of Cher's iconic hit "Believe." "IS IT EVEN A PRIDE SPECIAL IF YOU DONT PLAY CHER?! THE ANSWER IS NO! #BELIEVE ME THIS SHOW IS GONNA BE EVERYTHING!" Cyrus commented on the YouTube video. The special will also feature some of Cyrus's biggest hits, like "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," and "We Can't Stop," as well as countless "special guests, award-winning artists, and LGBTQ+ allies." Needless to say, it's going to be one big party. Get a sneak peek with some of the performances ahead.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Gigi Hadid's $35 Jeans Can Be Styled In So Many Different Ways

These days, high-street fashion brands are generating just as much buzz with each collection as luxury houses do. One way labels like H&M and UNIQLO attract interest is by teaming up with popular designer labels. Just this year alone, you had collabs such as H&M x Simone Rocha, Target with Christopher John Rogers, and UNIQLO x JW Anderson. Thanks to these partnerships, it’s easier than ever to invest in more affordable versions of your favorite contemporary brands. Celebrities, it turns out, are fans of this too, as evidenced by Gigi Hadid’s Brock Collection x H&M outfit. The model got her hands on several pieces from the new launch — a floral tank and a pair of straight-leg blue jeans — for a complete look that was under $50.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence: “I Truly Believe This Conservatorship Is Abusive”

Four months after her controversial conservatorship was covered in a bombshell New York Times documentary, Britney Spears is addressing the arrangement publicly for the first time. On Wednesday, she spoke virtually to a Los Angeles judge during a court hearing about her 13-year conservatorship. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” she said during her 23-minute speech, according to The New York Times. “I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

'Blazers And Brown Trousers' Is Fashion's New It Formula, According To Gigi Hadid And Kaia Gerber

Over the past few months, a new fashion formula, unexpectedly lo-fi in personality, has been sweeping Instagram. Kendall Jenner kicked things off when she was spotted wearing high-waisted chinos and a billowing white button-down, all from The Row, in New York. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley soon joined the club, followed closely by Elsa Hosk, both of whom, like Jenner, styled their open shirts with crisp white tees underneath. What these three components did was speak to this summer's need for both polish and practicality, but now they're everywhere, what next?
MusicNME

Miley Cyrus performs a Madonna medley on ‘Stand By You’ Pride special

Miley Cyrus has performed a medley of Madonna hits for a new Pride-themed special – watch her performance below. The covers were performed for Stand By You, a Pride Month special concert available to stream on Peacock. During the hour-long concert, Cyrus also performed renditions of Cyndi Lauper‘s ‘True Colours’, Pat Benatar‘s ‘We Belong’, ABBA‘s ‘Dancing Queen’ and more.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Miley Cyrus Gave a Look at the Over-the-Top Fashion in Her Pride Special

Miley Cyrus is giving us the first look at her upcoming Pride concert special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, which comes out this Friday, June 25, on NBC's streaming app, Peacock. Of course, we're not only looking forward to the musical performances and guest artists (which include Marren Morris, Orville Peck, and more). We're also looking forward to the campy fashion that seems to be stealing the show in the teasers that the artist has shared.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Hailey Baldwin Perfects Parisian Street Style in a Cutout Knit Dress & Sky-High Sandals

Hailey Baldwin tapped into French street style with ease today as she joined her husband Justin Bieber for a date. Stepping out after lunch in Paris, the model and her singer hubby showed off their elevated taste in coordinating attire. Baldwin’s look featured a cutout knit dress with a halter silhouette while Bieber decided on a pinstripe suit and a collared dress shirt.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Gigi Hadid and Baby Khai Wear Matching Swimsuits

Gigi Hadid and her baby daughter Khai are all about a matching moment, and their latest “mommy and me” looks are ready for summer sun and fun. Gigi recently shared a few pics of a beautiful summer day spent with her mini me, including herself and Khai enjoying a dip in the pool in matching green swimsuits. “Inhale summer,” Gigi captioned her gallery. In the photos, Gigi is wearing a green checkered bikini, with Khai wearing a similarly patterned one-piece style. In one pic, we see Gigi enjoying the sunshine in her suit, a beaded necklace, and a pair of hoop earrings, while in another, Khai relaxes on a blanket. Since Gigi and Zayn are keeping Khai’s face private on social media, we only see the baby from behind, but the matching moment is adorable just the same.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone wore heels with pajamas to a red carpet and nailed it

After a year of red carpet shutdowns, red carpet events are returning in the US, and Sharon Stone wore the best thing to one of her first star-studded appearances since the pandemic began. The Ratched actress paired a pair of leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana silk pajamas with black stilettos as...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Gigi Hadid Just Wore The Most Unexpected Eyeshadow Shade

Another day, another soon-to-be-massive trend debuted early by Gigi Hadid. At this point, the supermodel and mother to newborn baby Kai is practically a one-woman lookbook of endless hair, makeup, and style inspiration. Just a few months after leading the red-hair revolution that’s got every celebrity going some shade of fiery red, Hadid is back to demonstrate exactly how she wears what’s sure to be summer’s it-shade of eyeshadow. In a new Instagram photo, Hadid shows off a cream blazer, beachy waves in her own auburn hair, and an inner corner pop of bright yellow shadow. Gigi Hadid’s sunflower yellow look not only calls attention to her bright eyes, but also adds some summertime flair to otherwise muted makeup.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Gigi Hadid Has a Skater-Chic Moment in a Crop Top, Wide-Leg Pants and Black Converse High-Top Sneakers

Gigi Hadid took her effortless cool-girl style to the streets this afternoon, while walking to Marc Jacobs’ upcoming runway show at the New York Public Library. Hadid, 26, is a powerful street style star, frequently combining versatile separates with on-trend pieces and casual streetwear. The model’s latest look embodied this, with a hint of skater edge. Hadid wore a black ribbed tank top with matching lace trim, paired with wide-leg tan trousers. The bottoms, held up with a slim black belt, featuring edgy black doodle embroidery.
Hair Carefashionweekdaily.com

The Founder Of Emi Jay—Kendall Jenner And Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Hair Accessories Brand!—Started Her Company At Just 14

Julianne Goldmark, founder of popular accessories brand Emi Jay, was no average teenager. She began chasing her passion at a young age, starting her business in 2009 in the guest room of her family home—not knowing it would become what it is today. The Daily chatted with Goldmark about what it was like building a brand from the tender age of 14, how she’s mastered the art of trend-forecasting and social media, and why she tapped lockdown as the inspiration for her latest collection—a colorful summer capsule that’s available today!
Designers & Collectionsfemalefirst.co.uk

Gigi Hadid fronts Ralph Lauren fragrance

Gigi Hadid teamed up with Luka Sabbat, Lucky Blue Smith and Fai Khadra to front Ralph Lauren's new fragrance. Gigi Hadid stars in Ralph Lauren's new fragrance campaign. The 26-year-old model has teamed up with Luka Sabbat, Lucky Blue Smith and Fai Khadra for the fashion brand's new fragrance, Ralph's Club.