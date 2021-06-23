Daily News: Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence In Court, Miley Cyrus’ Pride Special, Chanel’s Centennial, Plus Gigi Hadid’s Latest Campaign!

Britney Spears is in court today to address her 13-year-long conservatorship. It’s the first time the pop star has spoken out against her father, Jamie, and his unlawful claim over her $60 million net worth. The star delivered an impassioned speech in the California court hearing (appearing virtually). Spears said that she felt the need for an open court hearing due to how the industry has “done a good job at exploiting” her life thus far. “They should listen to what I have to say,” she continued. Her statement added, “A lot has happened since two years ago, the last time I was in court. I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court last time.” The mom-of-two detailed what was happening behind the scenes on her 2018 tour, whereby she was forced to change her medication. “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it,” she said. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m okay and I”m happy. If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy. … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized. … I’m so angry it’s insane.” The Louisiana-born performer also said that she didn’t know she could petition to end the conservatorship and that, as a result, she has no trust in people anymore and feels like she can’t “live a full life” due to the “abusive conservatorship.” Updates to follow.