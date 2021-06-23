GLOBALFOUNDRIES Breaks Ground on New Fab in Singapore

PDG well on its way to a portfolio of 600 MW, an unrivalled footprint in Asia. Singapore-based Princeton Digital Group (PDG), Asia’s leading data center provider, announced its plan to build one of the largest hyperscale facilities in Tokyo, Japan, with a total investment value of USD 1 Billion. Japan is the fifth market that the company has entered in since its formation 4 years ago. With this investment, PDG marks a major milestone in its plan to build a 600 megawatts (MW) portfolio across the region.