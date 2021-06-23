Cancel
Business

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Breaks Ground on New Fab in Singapore

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 8 days ago

MALTA, N.Y., and SINGAPORE, June 23, 2021  — GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, announced it is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with the construction of a new fab on its Singapore campus. In partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board and with co-investments from committed customers, GF’s more than US $4B (S$5B) investment will play an integral role in meeting the growing demand for the company’s industry-leading manufacturing technologies and services to enable companies worldwide to develop and scale their business.

www.hpcwire.com
