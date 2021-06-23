Kidoz Launches on Stockhouse to Increase Investor Awareness
ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the 'Company'), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network ( www.kidoz.net ) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Client Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ('Stockhouse'), to assist with general market outreach and investor awareness as the Company continues to achieve important milestones and grow its investor base.www.albuquerqueexpress.com