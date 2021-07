In Mr. Dewey’s letter to the editor of June 17, 2021, he makes much ado about how small the tax cut is and thus thinks it can’t have much economic impact. Well, that is one opinion but I can say for a fact that if the county keeps money of mine that the elected ‘leaders’ have determined isn’t absolutely needed, then not only would the money not have any positive economic impact but they would be violating the trust placed in them.