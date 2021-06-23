Akron’s Bridgestone Senior Players Championship golf event raises $772,000 for Northeast Ohio charities

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When the ball is jumping out to left field off Bobby Bradley’s bat, it’s a good sign for the Cleveland Indians’ offense. Bradley smacked a pair of solo home runs to the bleachers in left during Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Detroit. His first shot tied the game at 2-2 off Tigers righty José Ureña in the second. He launched another solo blast in the fourth against Ureña on a nearly identical swing that also tied the score at 4-4.