Akron’s Bridgestone Senior Players Championship golf event raises $772,000 for Northeast Ohio charities
AKRON, Ohio – Some 81 players will tee off at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club’s South Course in Akron beginning Thursday. The golf tournament purse is $3 million, with $450,000 allocated for the champion. But the players aren’t the only ones who will be coming out ahead: This year’s tournament will raise $772,000 for Northeast Ohio charities.www.cleveland.com