Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Akron’s Bridgestone Senior Players Championship golf event raises $772,000 for Northeast Ohio charities

By Megan Becka, special to cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AKRON, Ohio – Some 81 players will tee off at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club’s South Course in Akron beginning Thursday. The golf tournament purse is $3 million, with $450,000 allocated for the champion. But the players aren’t the only ones who will be coming out ahead: This year’s tournament will raise $772,000 for Northeast Ohio charities.

www.cleveland.com
Community Policy
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Padgett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridgestone Golf#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Charity#Firestone Country Club#Pga Tour#Challenge Golf#Pga Professional#Stark Counties#Akron Fire Department#Canton First Tee#Special Needs Inc#Rubber City Update
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Golf
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
News Break
Charities
Related
Euclid, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Brush takes Euclid summer basketball league, but Elmore James IV and Shaker Heights’ Daniel Young are just getting started

EUCLID, Ohio — Brush coach Chet Mason has lost count. Most of his boys basketball players have met for instruction or games nearly every day since the start of June. Guard Trace Bishko counted 10 games already this week, including three Wednesday at the 3rd Coast Hoops Summer League, sponsored by 3S Towing and Recovery, at Euclid High School.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Blazing Paddles paddlefest returning to Cuyahoga River in July

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Casually explore the Cuyahoga River or race on the water at this year’s Blazing Paddles paddlefest, set for Saturday, July 24. The 2021 event marks the third Blazing Paddles event, featuring kayaking, paddle boarding and canoeing opportunities, and it follows a one-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The daylong event is put on by Share The River, an organization that’s a part of the Cuyahoga River Safety Task Force and the Cuyahoga River Water Trail.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Homicides in suburban Cuyahoga County in 2021 are triple the first half of 2020: The Wake Up for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The day will begin with more chances of showers and thunderstorms, but skies are expected to clear. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid-70s. It will be breezy overnight with more chances of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be around 60 degrees. Read more.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Bobby Bradley’s opposite-field power surge is a welcome sign for Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When the ball is jumping out to left field off Bobby Bradley’s bat, it’s a good sign for the Cleveland Indians’ offense. Bradley smacked a pair of solo home runs to the bleachers in left during Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Detroit. His first shot tied the game at 2-2 off Tigers righty José Ureña in the second. He launched another solo blast in the fourth against Ureña on a nearly identical swing that also tied the score at 4-4.