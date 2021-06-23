Cancel
Motorsports

This Liquid Hydrogen Le Mans Racer Proposal Is The Weirdest Thing I've Seen All Week

By Adam Ismail
Jalopnik
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re on the brink of a very exciting time in sports car racing, with the likes of BMW, Ferrari, Porsche, and Audi joining prototype classes in the coming years. That’s in addition to smaller outfits like Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus taking on those goliaths. But Glickenhaus being Glickenhaus, it couldn’t be satisfied showing up to Le Mans with a prototype looking, sounding and running like all the rest.

