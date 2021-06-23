Cancel
Gladstone Securities Hires Northeast Region Wholesaler, Announces Completion of External Wholesaling Team

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Gladstone Securities LLC ('Gladstone' or the 'Company'), an affiliated broker-dealer of The Gladstone Companies, that acts as dealer manager on alternative investment offerings for certain affiliated Gladstone funds, including Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) ('Gladstone Land') and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) ('Gladstone Commercial'), has hired Jade Clark as its External Wholesaler for the Northeast United States.

