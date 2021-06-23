Cancel
Society

Why So Many Young Men in South Korea Hate Feminism

By S. Nathan Park
Foreign Policy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many countries, young voters are presumed to lean liberal. Until recently, that was also true in South Korea. But in the last few years, young male South Korean voters have made a sharp rightward turn. In the Seoul mayoral by-election held in April, a staggering 72.5 percent of male voters in their 20s voted conservative, a proportion higher even than male voters in their 60s and older (70.2 percent). Fueled by aggressive misogyny and a distorted worship of supposed meritocracy, young Korean men are heralding an ominous new chapter in South Korea’s conservative politics, especially as a new conservative party leader echoes misogynist rhetoric.

foreignpolicy.com
Moon Jae In
#Conservative Politics#Feminism#Conservative Party#South Korean#Gallup Korea
South Korea
Asia
Society
