ACORE Announces New Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs

I was talking about diversity with an emerging leader who is Asian-American, in her mid-30s, working for a global enterprise. “It’s a ‘favorite child’ mentality,” she said. “Our company puts out a statement in support for Black Lives Matter, and then they put out a statement saying they’re against Asian hate crimes. It turns into: ‘Who’s going to get the better statement? The BLM folks? Or the Asian groups?’ Meanwhile, the company is doing all these things, but we don’t see any physical or visible change in the organization. This is no longer about the color of your skin, but the person that you are.”