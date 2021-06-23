ICHEC Adds Fifth Company to EUROCC SME Accelerator

In the wake of COVID-19, B2B firms are doubling down on buyer experience strategies to fuel growth in a digital-first marketplace, according to a recent survey of marketing professionals conducted by Folloze in partnership with the Demand Gen Report. Overnight, the pandemic raised the bar and put B2B companies on notice that they must deliver the same digitally-rich personalized experiences — the hallmarks of B2C brands such as Starbucks, Airbnb, and Uber — or perish. The research found that marketers expect to play a leading role as digital architects of personalized buyer journeys. At the same time, respondents did not feel empowered to deliver on their mandate, signaling the need for a more agile operating model led by frontline marketing teams.