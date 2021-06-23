Cancel
ICHEC Adds Fifth Company to EUROCC SME Accelerator

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 8 days ago

June 23, 2021 — The Irish Centre for High-End Computing today announced details of a fifth company to join the EuroHPC Competency Centre SME Accelerator. Fathom is a digital transformation company which has been working in partnership with NUI Galway to develop a platform for predicting seaweed biomass, a potential source of food for humans as well as cattle. ICHEC will assist Fathom access expertise in the area of machine learning, earth observation and multi-sensor data fusion to improve the accuracy of its existing model in addition to supporting further research in adapting the model for additional seaweed species.

