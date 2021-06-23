Cancel
Movies

Harrison Ford Injured on Set of “Indiana Jones 5”

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe production of the fifth Indiana Jones film is expected to be adjusted following the injury of star Harrison Ford on the set, according to Deadline. Ford was hurt while rehearsing a fight scene. The exact injury isn’t known, but it is believed that it affected his shoulder. While the extent of treatment is being determined, director James Mangold is expected to shoot around him, with the filming schedule to be adjusted in the next few weeks. Production on the film began in the United Kingdom earlier this month, with Ford having been seen wearing the character’s iconic jacket and fedora.

wdwnt.com
