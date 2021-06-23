Harrison Ford Injured on Set of “Indiana Jones 5”

The next version of Turner & Hooch appears set to start on a rather sad note since the original character played by Tom Hanks will have already passed away due to a cause that Disney+ isn’t giving out yet, and has effectively given his son Scott Turner Jr. the same type of dog that basically turned his life upside down but also gave it meaning. So far the trailer makes it look as though the successful main character doesn’t want a dog, doesn’t feel he needs a dog and is bound to see his life suffer because of the dog and his inability to cope with the rascally canine. And yet, each time that Hooch, who is a rescue dog willed to Scott by his father, is around anyone else, he tends to behave when he’s told to. A lot of us have probably had a dog like this and wondered why in the world the dog minds everyone else and not us, but this is taking things to an extreme that is bound to be hilarious since the original Turner & Hooch was a great family movie and a good reason why a lot of people might not have a dog to this day. To be fair one doesn’t leave a dog in a car and expect them to sit there and do nothing for a long period of time, as dogs tend to get bored like humans.