New on Netflix: The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming in July
Netflix has unofficially anointed July the Month of the Teen. Several adolescent-aimed projects are hitting the streaming service next month, including second seasons of Mindy Kaling’s delightful coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever and Outer Banks, a soapy teen drama filmed on the Carolina coast. Perhaps even more urgently, all five of the Twilight Saga films will be available for streaming. In short, Netflix has ensured that your summer days are filled with hot gossip and forbidden love.www.vanityfair.com