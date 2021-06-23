Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

New on Netflix: The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming in July

By Savannah Wals h
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has unofficially anointed July the Month of the Teen. Several adolescent-aimed projects are hitting the streaming service next month, including second seasons of Mindy Kaling’s delightful coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever and Outer Banks, a soapy teen drama filmed on the Carolina coast. Perhaps even more urgently, all five of the Twilight Saga films will be available for streaming. In short, Netflix has ensured that your summer days are filled with hot gossip and forbidden love.

www.vanityfair.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Ashin
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Sarah
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Netflix Film#Search Party#Indian American#Mobile Suit#Angels Congo Dennis#Spanglish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Country
Brazil
Related
TV Showsvitalthrills.com

Disney+ July 2021 Movies, TV Shows and Originals

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney+ July 2021 release schedule, which includes new movies, TV shows and originals. The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to the streaming service in July are...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

15 Awesome New Horror TV Shows Heading To Netflix Streaming

With all of the high-profile projects currently in development as Netflix Originals, it can be easy to get overwhelmed and lose track of everything that's actually coming soon. Admittedly, it's been pretty easy in the past to keep tabs on the horror projects heading to the streaming giant, since there are usually only a handful in play. Currently, however, Netflix has a veritable smorgasbord of new and exciting horror TV shows set to debut across 2021-2022 (and possibly beyond).
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Horror Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

On the big screen at least, horror can always typically be relied on to post a strong opening weekend. It doesn’t matter in the slightest what the critics say, audiences are never going to grow tired of that visceral thrill that comes with being scared out of your seat, which is why so many widely-panned titles often pull in big numbers before fading from memory in no time at all.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Compilation of the Best Anime-Romance Movies and TV Shows Till Date

Anime has become the most favourite genre for TV Shows and Movies for many people. Anime films and series are diverse with their themes and styles. Most Anime films and series are adapted from either Japanese Novels or Manga comics. Anime, the word though, is derived from Animation; non-japanese Animated films and series are not called Anime. Romance is one such theme in Anime content that all anime fans love. We are listing out some amazing, probably one of the Best Anime Romance Movies and TV shows.
Movieskiss951.com

Here Are All Of The Upcoming Movies That The Rock Is Starring In

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems he’s in every other movie trailer, and it’s felt that way for the last decade. It’s hard to keep up with the man’s projects. But we’re here for you: we have gathered all the new movies you can see “The Rock” in for the next few years.
TV ShowsChannel 3000

Loper Report: Best movies and TV shows to watch this week

F-9, the latest movie in the Fast saga, scored the biggest opening weekend since before the pandemic. You’d have to go back 18 months to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to find a movie with a bigger opening weekend. Is the movie worth seeing? Let’s find out from our film critic Wil Loper.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 6/30/21: Netflix ; Comedy Central

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told:
Moviesimdb.com

Vanessa Hudgens, James Marsden, Kimiko Glenn Star in Netflix’s ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’

“High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens will lead the voice cast of “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” a Netflix film based on the popular children’s toy line. The animated adventure’s cast will also include Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”) and James Marsden (“Enchanted”), with the two playing Izzy Moonbow and Hitch Trailblazer. Hudgens will put her spin on Sunny Starscout — these ponies have quite the surnames.
TV & VideosDecider

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Luca’ on Disney+, ‘Fatherhood’ on Netflix, and More

It’s Father’s Day weekend, which means it’s the unofficial start to summer. After the year we’ve all had, it’s time to celebrate, spend time with people we love, and laugh a little. Thankfully, our weekend picks can help with all of that. With dozens of new options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and beyond, we’ve gone and done the hard work for you, highlighting the biggest and best new titles out there. With so much to choose from, we here at Decider are happy to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Following Loki debuting its latest episode earlier this week, Disney Plus served up its regular weekly haul today. Starting in July, the streamer will start to split its new arrivals between Wednesdays and Fridays. But for now things are continuing as usual. This week’s bundle isn’t the most stacked ever, although it does deliver some unmissable original titles, including the latest movie from Pixar.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Made for Love: Season Two Renewal for HBO Max Dark Comedy Series

Hazel’s story will continue. HBO Max has renewed the Made for Love TV show for a second season. The first season of eight episodes finished being released on April 15th and a release date for season two will be announced in the future. A dark and absurd comedy series, the...
TV SeriesShowbiz411

Here’s a Sneak Peek to New Netflix Comedy Series Starring Sandra Oh, Produced by Amanda Peet

Netflix brings us “The Chair” on August 20th. It’s six episodes, but it looks like it could become a series. The cast includes a lot of our favorite poeple including Sandra Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim; Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson; Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling; Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz; David Morse as Dean Paul Larson; with Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay; Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim; among others.
MoviesHuffingtonPost

New On Netflix July 2021: 'Twilight,' 'Never Have I Ever' And More

Netflix is due to add nearly 140 titles in July, including the full “Twilight Saga.”. Starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, the young adult novel adaptation follows the forbidden romance between teen Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen. Other movie franchises joining the platform include the “Austin Powers” series and the first three “Karate Kid” films.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Rare Adam Sandler Movie Just Hit Netflix

Adam Sandler might not be Hollywood’s typical definition of a romantic lead, but it’s a subgenre he’s found plenty of success in over the years. Nobody can argue that he hasn’t generated better onscreen chemistry with anyone than he did with Drew Barrymore in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended, which are regarded by a lot of his fans as three of his best ever movies.