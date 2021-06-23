Police looking for suspects, victims from Friday's riot in Oregon City

(David Ryder/Getty Images)

(OREGON CITY, Ore.) After last week’s riot at Clackamette Park in Oregon City, police are working to identify suspects and what crimes occurred, as well as potential victims, KATU reports.

An unlawful assembly was declared by Oregon City Police after two groups clashed at the park on Friday. It was later declared a riot.

According to police, the gathering started as a flag-waving event but tensions escalated when opposing sides showed up at the park.

When someone burned an American flag, the two sides started brawling and some people were injured in the altercation, police said.

Soon after the event was declared a riot, people began quickly leaving the park.

Investigators are working with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute crimes that occurred. They’re also looking for potential suspects and victims.

Current park reservations for anyone involved in the incident, as well as any future reservation requests, have been canceled, police said. The city is now reviewing its park reservation policy.