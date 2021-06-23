Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

658 Helping Youngsters in Aviation

airplanegeeks.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:29:03 — 40.8MB) We talk with Ellie Carter, Britain’s youngest solo glider pilot, and youngest single-engined PPL holder. Ellie has a passion for helping youngsters in aviation. In the news, the possibility of just one pilot on the flight deck for long haul flights, Airbus eyes an A350 freighter derivative, airlines struggle to meet the growing travel demand, a unique checked baggage item, a delay and possible price increase for the new Air Force One planes, the U.S. Air Force wants to know who would bid on a contract for the KC-Y bridge tanker, and an open rotor engine.

