COVID variants confirmed in Riley County, including six vaccine breakthrough cases

In response to a growing statewide concern over a rapidly spreading COVID variant, local health officials are strongly advising Warren County residents to get vaccinated. “We need more of our residents fully vaccinated to protect our community and our loved ones, especially with Missouri taking the lead in a sharp uptick in cases and rapid spread of the delta variant,” the Warren County Health Department stated last week. “(Delta) is infecting unvaccinated individuals at a quicker pace, it is much more transmissible, and causing more serious illness.”