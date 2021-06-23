Cancel
Riley County, KS

COVID variants confirmed in Riley County, including six vaccine breakthrough cases

By Brandon Peoples
1350kman.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn it’s latest weekly report, the Riley County Health Department confirmed there are some coronavirus variants which have been identified locally. The health department says 39 new positive cases were identified Wednesday along with 32 additional recoveries since the June 16 report. Six COVID-positive patients are currently receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. Two are in the Intensive Care Unit.

1350kman.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Covid#The Intensive Care Unit#Cdc#Vaccine Operations#Rchd#Riley County Statistics
