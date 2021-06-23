COVID variants confirmed in Riley County, including six vaccine breakthrough cases
In it’s latest weekly report, the Riley County Health Department confirmed there are some coronavirus variants which have been identified locally. The health department says 39 new positive cases were identified Wednesday along with 32 additional recoveries since the June 16 report. Six COVID-positive patients are currently receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. Two are in the Intensive Care Unit.1350kman.com