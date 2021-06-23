Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

HLRS-Led ENRICH Project Guiding Sustainable Digitalization in Baden-Württemberg

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 8 days ago

June 23, 2021 — Innovation in information technologies and high-performance computing (HPC) has been rapid over recent decades and shows no signs of slowing down. One side effect of this trend, however, is that increased digitalization has also caused rapid increases in energy demand and resource consumption. Considering the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and other environmental impacts, understanding how usage of digital technologies will evolve in upcoming years and identifying strategies for improving their environmental performance will need to be an essential part of planning for future technological developments.

www.hpcwire.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Digital Technologies#Hpc#The Energy Sector#Ier#The University Of Ulm#Hawk#Data#Hpe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
EnvironmentAndroid Central

This tiny collective wants to boost tech sustainability through 'digital sobriety'

Reading about the topic of sustainability in tech is often as interesting as the idea of recycling itself; nominally, you know it's good for you (and the earth), but you often just want to chuck that can in the garbage and be done with it. Although we've made an effort to talk about environmental issues in the smartphone space, with our annual Earth Day coverage and occasional reviews of devices like the Fairphone 3 and Teracube 2e,
Technologysmallbiztrends.com

How Digital Transformation Is Changing Project Management

Globally, traditional businesses have long recognized that digital transformation is the way forward to thrive in a fast-paced world. Digital transformation refers to the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business. It fundamentally changes how one operates and delivers value to customers. It improves efficiency, increases transparency, provides better customer experience, employee engagement, and culture, and saves time and costs.
Advocacycell.com

A sustainable and equitable digital revolution: Eliane Ubalijoro

Eliane Ubalijoro, global hub director in Canada for Future Earth and executive director of Sustainability in the Digital Age, recently spoke with One Earth about the opportunities for transformational change presented by the digital age. The views expressed by Eliane Ubalijoro are hers only and not those of Future Earth or Sustainability in the Digital Age.
BusinessTire Business

Apollo eyes digitalization, sustainability under 5-year plan

CHENNAI, India — Apollo Tyres Ltd. has unveiled a five-year strategic business plan under the moniker "Driving Progress, Together" that addresses changes in the automotive industry such as electrification and autonomous driving. The plan identifies five pillars — digitalization, technology and innovation, people, brand and sustainability — for concentration. In...
San Francisco, CAucsf.edu

Helium recycling project sets a new standard for sustainability at UCSF

Helium, the ultra-light gas found in airships and birthday balloons, has a quirk that makes it invaluable for science and medicine. With a freezing point of -458°F (-272.2°C), it is only a liquid at all but the coldest of temperatures, making it an ideal substance for supercooling the electronics and magnets that run biomedical equipment.
Richardson, TXMySanAntonio

Base22 Releases a Guide on the History and Future of Digitization

RICHARDSON, Texas (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Base22 has announced the release of their newest article: The History of Digitization. According to Base22, “Digitization has entirely changed how people work, bank, shop, and carry out business. SMEs, corporations, and government agencies have embraced technology and digitization in their activities that create efficiency and significantly reduce operational costs.”
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Accelerating sustainability’s digital revolution

As individuals, we are awash in an ever-expanding array of digital devices that accumulate and communicate (and sell) data on our functional needs and personal desires. Similarly, businesses and entire societies have embraced digital technologies for tasks ranging from retail purchasing to online banking. And, yet, while confronting a rapidly...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

DNV finds hydrogen important for the energy transition

But few energy companies are drawing revenue from it yet, the Norwegian risk management firm revealed. Norwegian risk management and quality assurance firm DNV said July 1 that survey results showed most energy professionals saw hydrogen as an important part of the energy transition, but few are drawing revenue from it yet.
Constructionconstructforstl.org

Post-Pandemic, Architects Need to Advocate Harder for Project Sustainability

From Building Design+Construction: The coronavirus pandemic accelerated a shift toward architectural design work on existing buildings that already had been underway. That shift presents new opportunities, but also challenges that manufacturers and other partners can help architects meet. But when it comes to designing sustainably, architects need to become more than just “passive advisors” who leave final decisions to clients.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

GKN-Led Project Developing Cryogenic Electric Propulsion

A UK-funded research program is developing a hybrid hydrogen and electric propulsion architecture that could offer a stepwise approach to introducing cryogenic and superconducting technology while easing the path to certification of the technology. The Hybrid Hydrogen & Electric Architecture (H2GEAR... Subscription Required. GKN-Led Project Developing Cryogenic Electric Propulsion is...
MLSinavateonthenet.net

Digital Projection signs Visualization as UK distributor

Digital Projection has appointed Visualization as its technical distribution partner in the UK. Visualization will provide technical pre- and post-sales support for Digital Projection product lines. Its service will include full system and CAD design, integration with third parties’ products, and Visualization’s in-house engineering capability delivering unique and bespoke solutions.??
Retailthekatynews.com

A Comprehensive Guide on Sustainable Retail Packaging Supplies

The latest statistics by Global Buying Green Report paid attention to the growth of sustainable packaging. More than 50 percent of consumers prefer to buy an eco-friendly package. Many younger customers aim to save the environment by paying extra for sustainable packaging. Apart from this, many fashion brands are shifting their interest to environment-friendly custom retail packaging. This positive shift is helping brands to create a market. Thus, increasing the goodwill & profits of brands. […]
TechnologyHPCwire

ISC21 Keynote: HPC-Powered Radar Tomography for Sustainable, Equitable Cities

ISC High Performance 2021 kicked off yesterday with a keynote from Dr. Xiaoxiang Zhu, a professor of data science and Earth observation at the Technical University of Munich. The conference, held virtually for the second time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, featured a surprisingly COVID-light agenda, seeming to focus instead on building a better new normal than the status quo that the world left behind in 2020. To that end, Zhu’s keynote spotlighted how HPC-powered Earth observation data processing, carefully applied, has an incredible amount of transformative power.
SoftwareHPCwire

Rigetti Computing Introduces Scalable Multi-Chip Quantum Processor

BERKELEY, Calif., June 29, 2021 — Rigetti Computing, a leader in full-stack quantum computing, announced today it is launching a multi-chip quantum processor. The processor incorporates a proprietary modular architecture that accelerates the path to commercialization and solves key scaling challenges toward fault-tolerant quantum computers. Rigetti expects to make an 80-qubit system powered by the breakthrough multi-chip technology available on its Quantum Cloud Services platform later this year.
ComputersHPCwire

MeluXina Named EU’s Greenest Supercomputer

June 29, 2021 — The EuroHPC Joint Undertaking petascale supercomputer MeluXina, located in Luxembourg, has been named by the Green500 as the greenest supercomputer in the European Union and the fourth greenest in the world. MeluXina and all EuroHPC JU systems are water cooled, removing the requirement of high operational...
Industryspartanburg.com

Cyber-Energy Emulation Platform Offers Insights into EV Fast-Charging Station Cybersecurity, Mitigation Strategies

As demand for electric vehicles continues to accelerate across the country, fast-charging infrastructure is expanding in parallel to meet consumers’ needs. Researchers expect over 50,000 fast-charge stations to be in operation by 2025, over double the existing amount listed as part of the Alternative Fuels Data Center. With such massive expansion, understanding the impact of these state-of-the-art charging systems on the power grid—while minimizing vulnerabilities to cyberattacks—has become paramount.
SoftwareHPCwire

BSC Releases COMPSs Programming Framework Version 2.9

June 29, 2021 — The Workflows and Distributed Computing team at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center is proud to announce a new release, version 2.9 (codename Jasmine), of the programming environment COMPSs. This version of COMPSs updates the result of the team’s work in the last years on the provision of...