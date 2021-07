BERLIN -- Madison Keys of the United States upset the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the German Open on Wednesday. Keys, who is ranked 28th, hit eight aces and outlasted the world No. 4 to win in just under two hours. It's her eighth career win over a Top 5 opponent and the first time she has reached the quarterfinals of a WTA event since January 2020, when she finished runner-up in Brisbane.