Garland, TX

Garland Food Fest to feature over 20 local restaurants and businesses this Saturday

By Francesca D’Annunzio
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday, foodies across Garland and beyond can come out to Revolving Kitchen to taste the cuisines of over 20 locally owned restaurants, food trucks and businesses. The event, which is hosted by Revolving Kitchen and Garland Foodies, will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at 520 Shepherd Drive at Revolving Kitchen. It will feature a virtual food hall, restaurants, bakeries, food trucks and more.

