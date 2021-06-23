Cancel
Texas State

Texas border wall project receives over $450K in donations, a week after Gov. Abbott announced plans

By REESE OXNER
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the span of about a week, Texas received $459,000 in private donations for the state’s planned wall at the southern border, the governor’s office said Wednesday. The identities of the donors and how much they donated to the wall construction are not readily available and can only be obtained through public information requests, a spokesperson for Abbott said. Eventually, Abbott’s office said, the total donations figure will be available online on a website that currently solicits people to donate.

