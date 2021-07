When Teen Mom fans first met Leah Messer in Season 1, she was engaged to Corey Simms, the father of her two twins. At first, it appeared that the two were very happy together. Unfortunately, after Leah cheated twice on him, the relationship came to a devastating end. Two months after the divorce, Leah entered a romantic relationship with Jeremy Calvert. After only eight months of being together, the pair married in April 2012.