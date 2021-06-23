Cancel
The Japanese Toothpaste With A Cult Following On Amazon

By Karina Hoshikawa
Refinery29
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis may be an unpopular opinion, but I love going to the dentist. There's nothing like that squeaky-clean mouthfeel and freshly polished chompers to make me feel my best. Well, not too long ago, the eagle-eyed members of the R29 shopping team noticed a Japanese toothpaste called the Apagard M-Type quietly blowing up on Amazon. The origin story is murky, but a 2020 Reddit thread debating the benefits of the tube seems to have cemented its status as one of the Internet's most beloved products. (It has 1,856 reviews so far, and an impressive 4.5-star rating! Another variety, the Premio, has 3,530 reviews — so this is A Thing.) I know, you're probably thinking: who gets jazzed about toothpaste?! But, according to the scores of Amazon reviewers, this isn't just any old toothpaste. Its cult-commenter following calls out such magic benefits as minimizing tooth sensitivity, removing stains, and preventing cavities. According to the packaging, it's a "remineralizing" formula which — after Googling (dentists, don't @ me!) — I deduced to mean contains ingredients that can help increase the mineral content of tooth enamel for a strengthening/desensitizing effect. And although the thousands of reviewers had spoken on whether or not this stuff actually worked, I decided to put on my testing-tooth to find out firsthand.

www.refinery29.com
