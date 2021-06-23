Queen Elizabeth Keeps the Sweetest Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Photo With Her Family Snapshots
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic locked down nearly the entire world, Queen Elizabeth held an audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace in London. Showing that things are going back to business as usual (as much as they can as the public continues to get vaccinated), the two met to discuss the current state of affairs, something that normally happens every week.www.instyle.com