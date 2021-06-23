Wrigley Field’s reopening to full capacity has been wild in the bleachers

During Monday night’s game against Cleveland there was a delay as fans in the right field bleachers lost control of a cup snake they’d been creating since the first inning. Cups fell past the basket down to the warning track in right field. And look, cup snakes are whatever. But seeing the grounds crew hustling to clean up a totally preventable mess in the late innings is embarrassing and as much as I love the bleachers and bleacher culture, it can be fun without being a free-for-all.