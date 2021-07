Are These Penny Stocks Worth Watching as Meme Stocks Push Up Again?. One of the largest trends with penny stocks over the past few months has been the entrance of social media, and correspondingly, meme stocks. This is a phenomenon where trending penny stocks can rise and fall dramatically depending on the level that they are spoken about online. While it is almost impossible to predict which penny stocks may rise due to social media sentiment, we can look at other cases such as that of AMC stock, to build out a trading strategy.