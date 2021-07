New York State is now accepting applications for $2.7 billion in funding for income-eligible renters who fell behind on rent or utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. National Fuel is encouraging all eligible customers to apply for up to 12 months in back rent and up to three months of future rent payments, as well as up to 12 months of overdue gas bill payments. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is funded largely by the most recent federal stimulus package and provides the money directly to landlords and utility companies on the renter's behalf.