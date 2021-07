A new poll is showing that more than half of Republicans believe state-level reviews of the 2020 presidential election will reverse the outcome. The Morning Consult-Politico poll asked respondents last week if they think reviews will uncover information that will change the outcome and found that 29-percent of Republicans said “yes, definitely” and 22-percent said “yes, probably.” Fifty-four percent also said they “strongly support” efforts to review the election results. State Senate Republicans who recently investigated in Michigan found no evidence of voter fraud.