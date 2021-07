The Resilient Cambridge Plan is the City's roadmap to climate change preparedness and resilience which will be presented and discussed. The plan lays out the strategies and implementation to adapt Cambridge to the growing risks of hotter temperatures, increasing rainfall, and sea level rise. The meeting in a virtual format will consist of a brief presentation of the plan and small groups to respond to questions and hear feedback. The plan will be made available in advance of the public meeting. Notification of the availability of the plan will be sent and posted.