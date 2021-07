On June 23, Britney Spears broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in an explosive testimony to a Los Angeles probate judge. The singer told the court she feels the conservatorship is “abusive,” and wants her father, Jamie Spears, who’s had control of her finances since 2008, put in jail. She accused her whole family of living off her conservatorship and wants to sue them as a result. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Spears’ team for any further comment on the claims in her testimony, but did not hear back). Spears’ father, sister, and brother-in-law have all spoken out since her hearing, and now, her ex-husband is seemingly joining the conversation. Here’s Kevin Federline's reported response to Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing.