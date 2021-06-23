Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The What Podcast’s Bonnaroo First-Timers Checklist

By Consequence Staff
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 8 days ago

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS. The What Podcast takes a deep dive into music festivals every week and this time around Brad, Barry and Lord Taco offer their Bonnaroo checklist for first-timers. They’ll let you in on what to bring, what not to bring, and how to make sure your festival experience is a positive one.

consequence.net
Community Policy
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed O'brien
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festivals#The What Podcast#North American#Radiohead#Deftones#Ac Entertainment#Columbia Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
Related
Musickcpw.org

Object of Sound: This Summer of Live Music

Join host Hanif Abdurraqib for a special episode of Object of Sound from PRX and Sonos exploring the complex and exciting promise that is the return of live music after a long year apart. We’re in an unprecedented moment: after a long pandemic year, people are starting to venture out...
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (6/29)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Lucy Dacus, Sault, H.E.R., and more.
Musictravelnoire.com

Black Music Festivals And Events Confirmed To Be Back In 2021

Some people are making the decision to be outside for the second half of the year. As popular content creator and actress Tabitha Brown would say, ‘and that’s your business.’ If you are someone who has plans to be outside, we wanted to put you on to several Black music festivals and events that have been confirmed for 2021.
MusicThe Guardian

Manchester international festival 2021: the best music, from Damon Albarn to Arlo Parks

Music – and specifically the one-off, live extravaganza – has defined Manchester international festival since its inception, from Rufus Wainwright’s debut opera (2009) to Bjork’s Biophilia live debut (2011) and Massive Attack’s collaboration with Adam Curtis (2013). This year’s lineup is similarly impressive, with a multi-genre lineup that offers something for everyone; a sonic balm after a year without live music.
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Damon Albarn teases new, “carnival-themed” music with Gorillaz

Gorillaz is working on new music, and according to frontman Damon Albarn, it’s certainly taking a specific direction. Speaking with NME, Albarn describes the fresh material as “carnival-themed.”. “We’re really going back to the spirit of the first record,” he explains. “It’s really exciting and we’ve been really enjoying it.”
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

STUMPS join the Select Music booking roster

Sydney indie-rock trio STUMPS has signed a new booking deal with Select Music. The band, who was formerly represented by Vita Music, join the likes of RÜFÜS DU SOL, Lime Cordiale, Amy Shark, Ball Park Music, The Jungle Giants and Skegss on the Select Music roster, with booking agent Jimmy Kleiner handling all bookings.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

35 New Songs Out Today

SHYGIRL - "BDE" (ft. SLOWTHAI) Genre-defying art-rap artist Shygirl follows last year's great ALIAS EP with "BDE," which features fellow UK rapper slowthai (whose Happyland festival she plays in September). It's a rumbling, moody, experimental rap song and Shygirl and slowthai sound great together. -- LUMP (LAURA MARLING & MIKE...
Musickosu.org

NPR Music's 27 Favorite Songs Of 2021 (So Far)

In the strange period of re-emergence that has characterized the first six months of 2021, we've asked for a lot from the music we love: brand-new sounds and nostalgic grooves, gnarly guitar solos and gentle lullabies, refreshing individuality and impressive collectivity. Thankfully, the songs released in the past six months have delivered. These 27 songs are the ones that have stuck with the staff of NPR Music the most during the first half of this year – one pick per person, presented in alphabetical order by artist. (You can find the list of our favorite albums here. Follow NPR Music's ongoing coverage of new songs at our #NowPlaying blog.)
EntertainmentEDMTunes

Eric Prydz Announces Exclusive Virtual Reality Sets on New Platform

Sensorium Galaxy is about to change the VR experience as we know it. The brand new platform is ready to take its users into a whole different world. Joining them are some of the biggest artists inside the EDM scene right now. Our very own Eric Prydz has announced he’s joining the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse through a series of special series of events. Titled PRISM, they will be the newest destination for digital events, and they promise to be a blast!
Musicwfpk.org

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit share their rollicking, bluesy Metallica cover

We’ve already told you about The Metallica Blacklist, which is part of the band’s 30th anniversary celebration for their self-titled 1991 LP, known to most fans as the “Black” album. We’ve also shared St. Vincent‘s take on Metallica‘s “Sad But True”. But now another there’s another interpretation of that same...
Musicfactmag.com

Intonal Festival 2021: Johanna Knutsson

An ambient session filmed in Malmö’s St. John’s Church, which kicks off our coverage of the Swedish experimental festival. Malmö’s Intonal Festival has been one of Sweden’s most adventurous electronic music festivals since its first edition was held in 2015, offering an international programme of experimental artists alongside names from the country’s own rich pool of innovative artists. Run by the team behind the intimate Inkonst venue, the festival typically combines club nights with one-off experimental performances in stunning locations across the city.
Hip HopA.V. Club

Who’s the current queen of rap? Find out on new hip hop podcast The What?!

The Synodus Horrenda was a curious historical event wherein a pope who had been dead for seven months was exhumed so that his corpse could stand trial. It is also the namesake for a macabre history podcast whose erudite and nameless host explores the many ways that death has shaped society. The podcast is divided into multi-episode arcs linked around themes such as mass hysteria or the deaths of tyrants, with this latest tale of woe kicking off a series on shipwrecks. Our mysterious narrator condenses decades of French revolutions and restorations to explain why a singularly unqualified officer was put in charge of the frigate Medusa, which sank off the coast of Africa in 1816. In the immediate aftermath, 157 crewmembers were abandoned by the upper-class officers and subjected to two weeks of hell on a half-sunk raft. Under the baking African sun, that raft would see riots, murder, sickness, and cannibalism whittle down the survivors until only 15 men were eventually rescued. All of this is told in the narrator’s detached yet warmly reassuring voice, leaving you almost comforted by the knowledge that nothing good has ever happened or will ever happen. [Anthony D Herrera]
Musicshorefire.com

“Strengthening. Elevating. Multitalented Sibling Group” (GRAMMY.com) Infinity Song Unveil Mad Love Deluxe Album Featuring Tobe Nwigwe + Rapsody, Out Today on Roc Nation

"Soulful sibling band...keeps me scrolling nonstop through their feed, soaking in their soulful voices and killer fashion sense.” –– NYT. "Infinity Song have significantly added to the good vibrations as they have taken their beautiful busker styles and married it with smoothly interwoven vocals and arrangements." –– Essence. Partnered with...
Musicmixmag.net

Eric Prydz to play a series of shows on Sensorium Galaxy

Eric Prydz is due to host a series of exclusive virtual shows on Sensorium Galaxy's PRISM World. Sensorium Galaxy is a virtual metaverse innovating the way people experience music and each other. The virtual universe was created for the user to be immersed in and take part in unique virtual activities.
Rock Musicrock947.com

Watch Metallica rock “Sad but True” in 1991 with new live video

Metallica‘s “Sad but True” week continues with a new live video. The unearthed clip captures the metal legends’ performance of the Black Album single at their August 1991 show in Denmark. That particular concert marked the opening date on the European Monsters of Rock tour, which also featured AC/DC, Mötley Crüe, Queensrÿche and The Black Crowes.