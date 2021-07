As vaccinations embolden more people to frequent bars, restaurants, and wherever else they liked to go before the coronavirus shut everything down, demand for ridesharing is outstripping the number of Uber and Lyft drivers on the road. Drivers left the platforms in droves earlier in the pandemic as lockdown orders led up to 94 percent of riders to stop using such services. The risk of catching the coronavirus from passengers also led drivers to stay at home or pursue somewhat safer gig-economy jobs like food delivery. The current imbalance between supply and demand is leading to noticeably higher prices and longer wait times as Uber and Lyft struggle to get drivers to come back. That’s why there are so many jaw-dropping viral anecdotes, like the ride from Midtown Manhattan to John F. Kennedy International Airport that cost more than a flight from New York City to San Francisco.