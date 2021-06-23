Cancel
Florida State

Celebrity Cruises Makes Protocol Changes to Comply With Florida

By Robert McGillivray
cruisehive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity Cruises has changed its health requirements onboard the two vessels sailing from Florida in June and July. The cruise line now complies with new Florida State Law that states the cruise line cannot ask for proof of vaccination. Whether guests who have not been vaccinated will be happy with...

www.cruisehive.com
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

We canceled our cruises and will spend our money on land — not in Florida | Letters

Governor’s posturing hurts local cruise industry | Editorial, June 16. My wife and I, and other relatives, were booked for two cruises this fall. Since the cruise lines had announced all passengers were required to have COVID vaccinations, we were comfortable with embarking on cruises and looked forward to it. However, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his “Big Government” approach to how private companies safely conduct their business has caused some cruise companies to blink and change their requirement of having passengers show proof of COVID vaccination. For us, the answer is very simple. We, and our relatives, all cancelled our cruises and instead are going to travel and vacation and spend lots of money in Hawaii and New England, where COVID-vaccination rates are sky high compared to Florida, and where leaders and the communities have addressed the COVID pandemic in a sound, science-based and common-sense based approach. We look forward to rewarding those states with our hard-earned vacation monies, and encourage others to consider doing likewise.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Major U.S. cruising returns with Celebrity Edge departure

The first large cruise ship to depart from the U.S. in more than 15 months set sail on Saturday, with the Celebrity Edge embarking from Port Everglades at 6 p.m. Crew members cheered as guests embarked the ship, which sailed with 1,600 passengers. "Today marks the rebirth of our company...
Travelcaribjournal.com

Celebrity Cruises Launches First Cruise From U.S. in 15 Months

Celebrity Cruises has officially kicked off the first cruise form the United States in 15 months. The Celebrity Edge ship began a sailing from Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, the first cruise ship to sail from a U.S. port in more than a year. The ship is sailing a seven-night cruise...
Florida State850wftl.com

Federal judge sides with Florida in cruise lawsuit

A federal judge ruled in favor of Florida in a lawsuit against the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday granted a preliminary injunction Friday. “This order finds that Florida is highly likely to prevail on the merits of the claim that CDC’s conditional sailing order...
Public Healthporthole.com

This Cruise Line Now Requires Insurance for Unvaccinated Cruisers

Not only will unvaccinated cruisers have limited access to certain areas of the ship, there are going to be extra costs involved as well. Royal Caribbean International announced this morning that those on board their ships leaving from Florida without a COVID-19 vaccine will need to provide proof of insurance which covers medical and travel-related expenses in the event of infection.
Public HealthTravelPulse

Carnival Cruise Line Reveals New Protocols for Mardi Gras Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line sent the latest coronavirus-related protocols to customers booked to sail on the company’s new Mardi Gras ship in July and August. According to Cruise Radio, Carnival President Christine Duffy sent an email to impacted passengers outlining the updated “Have Fun, Be Safe” protocols that will be in place when Mardi Gras makes her debut this summer.
Travelwsiu.org

What Travelers Need to Know as the US Reopens

As the nation begins to open up from COVID restrictions, many people are ready to resume travel. I spoke with Mindy Combs, owner of Mindy’s Miles, about what people need to know when planning a vacation. STEPH: So Mindy, you're a travel agent. Now that we're sort of seeing the...
Public Healthcruiseradio.net

Celebrity Cruises Adds Digital Layer To Health Precautions

Royal Caribbean Group brand Celebrity Cruises says a new partnership with digital health company Sharecare will help give guests peace of mind, knowing every effort is being made to keep them safe from COVID-19 and other public health outbreaks. Celebrity is implementing the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED system, which will...
TravelPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Have to Pay More to Do This One Thing

There are plenty of benefits to being fully vaccinated in the U.S.—beyond being protected from COVID, that is. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to ditch their masks, gather in large crowds, and forgo social distancing. Those who haven't gotten the shot, on the other hand, may find themselves facing more restrictions, like having to quarantine when visiting Hawaii and being banned completely from several popular travel destinations. Now, unvaccinated people might be facing another complication in their vacation plans.
Florida Statedisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Royal Caribbean Cruises Set Sail Out Of Florida

Disney Cruise Line has scheduled cruises for this year. These have been canceled on a rolling basis, and no official return to the seas date has been shared. When they do resume, the cruises might look a little different than you remember them, as Disney makes adjustments to keep passengers and crew safe and in line with CDC regulations.
Florida StateThe Ledger

Celebrity Cruises drops requirement for passengers to show proof of COVID vaccine for Florida cruises

Celebrity Cruises has adjusted its COVID vaccination requirement for cruises from Florida. Now, passengers will not will be required to show proof of vaccination on ships that depart from the Sunshine State, starting with the cruise line's first sailing with paying passengers, departing Saturday from Fort Lauderdale. Instead, it will be at the passenger's discretion whether they decide to tell the cruise line if they are vaccinated.
LifestyleMiami Herald

Excitement, and a little hesitation, rule the day as cruises return to Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Steve and Vicki Lake were among the first passengers in line Saturday to board the Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge cruise ship at Port Everglades. “It’s our 30th anniversary,” Steve said. “We wanted to do something special,” Vicki added. So, the Atlanta residents decided they’d take the...
Public Healthgcaptain.com

COVID-19 Protocol Delays First Disney Test Cruise

June 28 (Reuters) – Walt Disney Co postponed its first test cruise since the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic after COVID-19 tests provided inconsistent results for five crew members, the company said on Monday. Several cruise lines have planned to resume voyages from the United States after many months....
cruisehive.com

Princess Cruises to Resume Operations From Florida and California

Princess Cruises has released its restart plans for multiple cruise ships from the U.S. this fall. The cruise line will resume sailings out of Florida and California starting in September, covering seven Princess cruise ships. This news comes as the cruise line has already released details on restarting operations to...