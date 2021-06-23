Celebrity Cruises Makes Protocol Changes to Comply With Florida

Governor’s posturing hurts local cruise industry | Editorial, June 16. My wife and I, and other relatives, were booked for two cruises this fall. Since the cruise lines had announced all passengers were required to have COVID vaccinations, we were comfortable with embarking on cruises and looked forward to it. However, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his “Big Government” approach to how private companies safely conduct their business has caused some cruise companies to blink and change their requirement of having passengers show proof of COVID vaccination. For us, the answer is very simple. We, and our relatives, all cancelled our cruises and instead are going to travel and vacation and spend lots of money in Hawaii and New England, where COVID-vaccination rates are sky high compared to Florida, and where leaders and the communities have addressed the COVID pandemic in a sound, science-based and common-sense based approach. We look forward to rewarding those states with our hard-earned vacation monies, and encourage others to consider doing likewise.