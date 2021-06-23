Cancel
Longview, WA

Longview expands water shortage, asks residents to reduce non-essential water use

By The Daily News
Longview Daily News
 8 days ago

Longview Water is asking customers to further reduce all non-essential water usage as a chlorine shortage continues to affect the city. The city had declared a Stage 1 water shortage emergency Monday and expanded the emergency status on Wednesday. An electrical failure at the Longview Westlake Chemical Company had affected the supply of chlorine to disinfect and treat water across Washington and as far away as Northern California.

