Shopping made easy at Aldi

Even if Aldi isn't your go-to grocery store –- their selection, after all, isn't nearly as extensive as that of larger supermarkets -– it's still a fun place to shop just to check out all of the new products. One thing that sets Aldi apart from its larger competitors, besides the whole having to rent a cart and bring your own bags deal, is their ever-rotating list of weekly specials, This pretty much guarantees that every time you set foot in an Aldi, you're bound to find something new. The flip side of that coin, though, is once you find it, you'd better grab it, since it might be gone by your next trip and only Aldi knows when (or if) they plan to bring any of their limited-edition products back again.