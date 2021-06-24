Three must-see museums when visiting El Paso, TX have now reopened.

El Paso, TX has always been a city with a rich and vibrant history. Locals have their favorite recommendations for visitors about the best areas for shopping, dinning, and entertainment. For those who are interested in learning more about what El Paso has to offer in the arts, culture, and history, look no further than three of El Paso’s best museums. Wether you’re a visitor, or you call El Paso, TX home, three museums are a “must visit” and as of tomorrow will all be open once again.

El Paso Museum of Archaeology - opens Thursday June, 24th

El Paso Museum of History - re-opened April,8th

El Paso Museum of Art - re-opened April, 8th

The City of El Paso announced today that the El Paso Museum of Archaeology will be re-opening on Thursday, June 24th. The announcement shared via Twitter states:

The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce the reopening of the El Paso Museum of Archaeology, located at 4301 Transmountain Drive, beginning Thursday, June 24. The Museum of Archaeology will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

The City went on to state that, “visitors can enjoy the exhibition “From the Edge of Center: The Chacoan Outliers.” The exhibit includes many artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection, as well as objects on loan from the Salmon Ruins located near Farmington, New Mexico. #IAmElPaso”

El Paso Museums reopen as the number of fully vaccinated El Pasoans increases, while the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decrease.

El Paso Museum of History and El Paso Museum of Art reopened two months ago as vaccine availability continued to increase.

El Paso, TX, The border city with a rich and vibrant history, and art culture, has had its share of triumph and tragedy over the years.

Much of which is documented and meticulously curated for visitors to the El Paso Museum of History. The museum which had been closed due to COVID-19 announced its reopening a couple of months ago on, Thursday, April 8th. Hours of Operation are from; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

The El Paso Museum of History is currently featuring exhibits celebrating “Pride Month”, and features “oral histories from members of the El Paso LGBTQIA+ community.”

Another exhibit currently featured is titled — “The Devil You Say” and features folk art.

“Our newest exhibition, "The Devil You Say! The Saintly and not so Saintly, in Folk Art" opens tomorrow (Thursday, June 17th)! Find this and more in our 2nd floor, Gallery D.”

The El Paso Museum of History’s reopening was previously announced via social media, stating - Admission is free!

The museum also announced four new exhibits, including one celebrating Low rider culture on the border.

“Hey El Paso! We’ve been working hard behind the scenes in preparation for the Museum’s reopening this Thursday, April 8th. The El Paso Museum of History will open its doors with 4 NEW EXHIBITIONS, including “Low & Slow: Lowrider Culture on the Border”.

The El Paso Museum of Art also announced its reopening via social media:

"EPMA is now open! New Museum Hours: Thursday – Saturday | 10 AM — 6 PM, FREE ADMISSION."

The museums are reopening as the number of vaccinated El Pasoans continues to rise.

As of June 22, 2021 51.19% of El Paso County’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 512,213 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, representing 61.15% of the population. 914,603 vaccines have been administered in El Paso County.

As more of El Paso continues to open up under looser COVID-19 restrictions, our residents, and visitors to the “sun city” will once again be able to enjoy our culturally vibrant hospitality and explore these great museums.

